A youth football team made up of players from Newtownabbey and north Belfast finished fifth at this year’s Foyle Cup, one of the largest and most prestigious youth football competitions in Europe.

Glengormley-based St Mary’s FC’s 2008 squad won their first three group games to progress to the quarter-finals. They met eventual winners Derry City at this stage of the competition, losing 4-1.

They faced Newbridge in a play-off and won the tie on penalties to secure fifth-place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The youth team had the backing of ProfileTree and Grace Neill’s, who sponsored their kits for the tournament, which saw teams from across the UK and Ireland, as well as Europe and North America, compete in the north west of the province.

The St Mary's FC 2008 squad. (Contributed).

The club’s coach, Colm Girvan, explained: “This event provides young footballers with an opportunity to showcase their skills, compete at a high level, and gain valuable experience playing in a tournament. Our thanks to the many local businesses who helped with our fundraising and made the trip possible and particularly ProfileTree and Grace Neill’s for their generous kit sponsorship.”Founder of ProfileTree, Ciaran Connolly, added: “We are very pleased to have sponsored the kits for St Mary’s Football Club for their participation in the Foyle Cup.

"Supporting local initiatives like this is a major part of our commitment to putting Belfast on the global stage. The team at St Mary’s should be very proud of themselves as are we.”