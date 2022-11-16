Students from Abbey Community College helped to launch this year’s Electric Ireland Schools’ Cup competitions during an event in north Belfast.

The Electric Ireland Schools’ Cup competitions for junior and senior girls’ teams got underway at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, with Year 8s joining the schools’ football action for the very first time.

A total of 50 schools from across Northern Ireland will compete in this year’s competitions across junior (U14) and senior levels (U18). New to the programme for 2022 is the Year 8 Electric Ireland Schools Cup which will see 40 Year 8 teams, including Fortwilliam, Blessed Trinity and Abbey Community College, competing for the all-new trophy.

Gareth Allen, Schools’ and Futsal Manager for the Irish FA Foundation, said: “It is fantastic to see so many schools getting involved and giving girls the opportunity to play a game that is growing so quickly around the world.

Olivia Dumigan and Paige Taylor (Abbey Community College), Ella McAlea (Dominican College, Fortwilliam) NI Women's captain Marissa Callaghan, Rosie Byrne (Dominican College, Fortwilliam) and Macie York and Hannah Johnston (Blessed Trinity College).

“The hope is that girls we see coming through these competitions will be involved at international level in years to come, whether it be as spectators in the crowd, working at the events or perhaps even playing for the national team.”

Jessica Foy, the coach of Dominican College and Glentoran Women captain, added: “We are really excited to see the Electric Ireland competition kicking off again.

“We had such an amazing time being involved last year and we are seeing the interest levels rise in schools with more girls wanting to get involved. The Year 8 competition is a brilliant new addition and it’s fantastic that our Year 8 pupils will get the chance to play for and represent the school during their first year here.”

Anne Smyth, Sponsorship Specialist at Electric Ireland stated: “The Electric Ireland Schools’ Cup competitions have been an exciting showcase of grassroot women’s football and with more and more teams taking part, we’re delighted to launch a new competition for Year Eights.