Newtownabbey to stage girls’ SuperCupNI games

While the boys’ tournaments will be played in the greater Coleraine and Ballymena areas, the girls’ tournament will be played in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council area.

Commenting at the recent launch event at Mossley Mill, Victor Leonard, chairman of the Organising Committee, said: “We are thrilled to introduce this exciting new addition to our established tournament and grateful for the support from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and I am really excited to announce Fibrus as our sponsoring partner. Fast connectivity and speed play a huge role in everyday life as well as on the football pitch so Fibrus are a great fit and we welcome them into our team.

“While we have had girls’ Challenge Games in previous years, this year sees the first girls’ section, which will be for under 16 teams. We had planned for this tournament to happen in 2020 but as a result of the pandemic this wasn’t possible, however we are delighted to be able to stage the girls competition this year.”

Amie McNiece (Fibrus), Victor Leonard, Mayor, Cllr Stephen Ross and Northern Ireland players.

Amie McNeice, Marketing Director at Fibrus added: “At Fibrus we are extremely proud to officially launch our sponsorship of the SuperCupNI Girls’ Tournament and we very much look forward to witnessing first-hand the outstanding talent, sportsmanship and teamwork from Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, the US and Canada that will no doubt be on display throughout the week of the tournament in July.

“I wish all of the competing teams the very best of luck for the tournament on behalf of all at Fibrus.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, Cllr Stephen Ross, explained, “We are delighted to partner the Fibrus SuperCupNI Girls’ Football Tournament which will welcome a high level of female football being played across the borough throughout the competition. I am particularly delighted to see the inclusion of the U13 Girls’ category, this will be a great boost for our younger players and support the development of home-grown talent.

“This popular competition not only supports the development of girls’ football; it also attracts a significant number of people to our borough helping to support our local businesses and the tourism industry at a time when they need it most.”

Games in the under 13 section will be played on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26.

The under 16 section games will be played across the borough on July 25, 26 and 27 and the Cup Final will be staged at Dixon Park, Ballyclare on Friday, July 29 with a 2pm kick off.