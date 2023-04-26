Register
Newtownabbey's Marshall among the scorers as West Ham claim FA Youth Cup

Northern Ireland youth international Callum Marshall was on the scoresheet as West Ham U18s came from behind to beat Arsenal 5-1 in the FA Youth Cup final at The Emirates last night (Tuesday).

By Russell Keers
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 16:50 BST

The former Glengormley Integrated Primary School student made the move to east London in January 2022 from Linfield. He signed his first professional contract with the club in November 2022.

After George Earthy had cancelled out Omari Benjamin’s early opener, West Ham’s captain Gideon Kodua crossed for Marshall to put his team in front.

Kodua gave his side a 3-1 lead at the break before late goals from Kaelan Casey and substitute and Marshall’s fellow Northern Ireland teammate, Josh Briggs, with his first touch, ensured the young Hammers would win the prestigious trophy for the first time since the 1998/99 season.

Callum Marshall.Callum Marshall.
Callum Marshall.

Speaking to West Ham TV after the final whistle, Marshall said: “I can’t really put it into words, to be honest with you!

“It just shows, we had our fans here and they out-sang the Arsenal fans and I think that got us through, to be honest, because it was a struggle. There was a lot in front of us, but the boys stuck together and we got the result.

“Arsenal played some good football, but they just couldn’t break us down. We kept working until the very end and in this team Kev says that if you don’t work hard, you’re not going to go anywhere, so I don’t there was anyone on that pitch that didn’t work their socks off for the team.”

