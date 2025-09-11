NI Football Fund: 20 clubs move closer to share of £36.2m budget for ground improvements – but 18 miss out

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Sep 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2025, 12:33 BST
A total of 20 football clubs in the province are a step closer to a long-awaited share of funding to develop their grounds and facilities.

It follows the announcement today (Thursday, September 11) by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons of the first cohort of projects to be taken forward under the Northern Ireland Football Fund Performance Programme.

Speaking at a live streamed event at H&W Welders Football Club in Belfast, the minister said: “I am pleased to announce the 20 performance club projects proceeding to the next stage of the process.

“These clubs, big and small, from across Northern Ireland, have impressed with their plans to improve facilities for the game and for local communities.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at H&W Welders FC in Belfast as he announces the first cohort of clubs to be taken forward under the NI Football Fund Performance Programme. Photo: submittedplaceholder image
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons pictured at H&W Welders FC in Belfast as he announces the first cohort of clubs to be taken forward under the NI Football Fund Performance Programme. Photo: submitted

Department for Communities officials will work closely with the 20 projects on business case development and carry out detailed due diligence checks.

Mr Lyons added: “Together we are moving forward to achieve real change for the benefit of players, fans and local communities. And we are in this for the long haul.

“It is clear that the need and demand at club level exceeds the current available budget of £36.2million. I will be seeking the fair and equitable funding which is due after years of delays during which time capital construction costs have soared.”

Paying tribute to all 38 clubs who applied to the fund, the minister said: “I appreciate the hard work that has gone into all of the proposals by applicants, supported by fans and players alike.

“I have visited many grounds during my time as minister and have seen the level of need first-hand. I know that some will be disappointed today. But this is not the end of the journey.

“I give my commitment today to stay with you and continue to seek further funding to meet the evidenced need.”

Announcements on the Grassroots Facilities and National Football Centre strands of the Fund will be made in the coming months.

The 20 applications to progress to the next stage, in alphabetical order under each tier of the programme, are:

  • Tier 1 (project value under £1.5million)
  • Armagh City
  • Ballymacash Sports Academy
  • Lisburn Distillery
  • Queen’s University
  • Rathfriland Rangers
  • Tier 2 (project value £1.5million to £6million)
  • Ballinamallard United
  • Ballymena United
  • Banbridge Town
  • Bangor
  • Carrick Rangers
  • Dergview
  • Dungannon Swifts
  • Glenavon
  • Larne
  • Lisburn Rangers
  • Loughgall; Newry City
  • Oxford Sunnyside.
  • Tier 3 (project value more than £6million)
  • Cliftonville
  • Glentoran.

All applicants have been notified of the outcome of their application.

