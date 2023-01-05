Ballyclare Comrades have announced a number of departures from the club during the current transfer window.

Conall Curran, Kyle Beggs, Adam McCart and Ricky Purcell have left the south Antrim side.

Curran’s loan spell has ended and he is returning to parent-club Larne. During his time with the Dixon Park outfit he made 16 appearances, scoring three goals.

Beggs will be moving to Ballymacash Rangers having made 32 appearances, scoring seven goals during his time with the Comrades.

Dixon Park. (Pic by Google).

Purcell, who made 35 appearances, keeping six clean sheets during his time with Ballyclare, is moving to Limavady.

McCart, who is Ballyclare’s longest serving player, having made his debut in August 2013, is leaving the club in search of regular football. He made a total of 156 appearances and scored nine goals. He also had two brief stints as joint caretaker manager.

Commenting on the departures of Curran, Beggs and Purcell on the club's website, manager Stephen Small said: “All three players wished to leave to get more game time and we totally respect their decision.

"We thank them for their contribution and commitment to the club and wish them all well for the future.”

Paying special tribute to McCart, Small added: “I would like to place on record my thanks to Adam for all of the help and support he gave me when I first arrived at the club and I wish him well for the future.”

McCart stated: “I would like to thank everyone at the club for their support- the Chairman, committee, stewards, fans, ex-team mates and staff, as well as Eddie Hill for bringing me to the club all those years ago.

"I’ve made some friends for life and will be back at Dixon Park as a fan in the future. I want to wish Stephen, Chris and the players and staff all the best for the rest of the season and the future."

Meanwhile, the club has announced the signing of midfielder Cillin Gilmour from Knockbreda.

