NIWFA leagues kick off as growth continues

The NIWFA season, sponsored by Electric Ireland, kicked off on Thursday 21st April when Ballyclare Comrades Ladies welcomed Lisburn Rangers Ladies to Dixon Park, with a full set of fixtures when the season kicked off on Sunday 24th April.

League matches will continue until the end of August.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s structure sees 6 leagues, with Division 5 being split to accommodate 12 teams which includes the seven new clubs and four new second teams.

Fifty teams, including seven new clubs, will participate in the 2022 Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association (NIWFA) season, as women’s football continues an impressive rise in popularity. Pictured (left to right) are players from Lisburn teams as they gear up for this year’s season. Erin McGreevy, Lisburn Rangers, Ciara McEvoy, Lisburn Distillery, Kate Thompson, Lisburn Swifts, and Chloe Glover, Ballymacash Rangers

Commenting on the return to play, Valerie Heron, NIWFA chair, said: “We’re delighted to be able to launch the 2022 season following a record number of new club applications.

“We are also pleased that new teams in the North and West have entered the league, extending the reach of senior women’s football across the country. We know of course that interest in the game is helped significantly by the success of the Northern Ireland Senior Ladies and our season will break for two weeks in July to coincide with the Women’s Euro Finals.”

The entry-level Division 5 will play 15 league matches – home and away – against five other teams in their region, and then, after the break, the top three in each league and the bottom three in each league will play each other once, giving an additional five matches this season.

There will be five NIWFA divisional cup competitions, as well as an overall NIWFA Super Cup competition. The Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup, CAFA Cup and Mid Ulster Cup are all expected to go ahead this year.

Anne Smyth, sponsorship specialist at Electric Ireland, says continued growth of the NIWFA is heartening but not surprising.

She said: “Over the past few years, since Electric Ireland first started supporting the women’s game, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the dedication and commitment of NIWFA in driving women’s football forward.