No joy at the Brandywell with a spot kick costing Warrenpoint

Rory Powell, pictured in action against Moyola, scored a brace against Windmill on Tuesday but the Point lost 1-0 to Institute on Saturday.

​Playr-Fit Championship: Institute 1 Warrenpoint Town FC 0

It’s been a tough start to the Championship for Warrenpoint Town and Saturday was another disappointing day at the Brandywell.

There was just a goal between the teams in this league fixture away to Institute and unfortunately that goal went the way of the home side from the spot.

Try as they might, the Point just couldn’t find the net despite coming close a number of times.

Adam Carroll had the first shot of the day in the fifth minute but his curled effort was well saved.

Institute had chances too with Point keeper Daniel Devine called into action and making a good save 16 minutes in.

Diarmuid O’Hanlon volleyed over the bar at the start of the second half and some good defending by Christopher Smith was required after that.

Still, it remained scoreless until the eightieth minute when the home side were awarded a penalty and Evan Tweed converted.

That proved to be the only goal of the game – a stark contrast to Warrenpoint’s cup game on Tuesday night in Milltown.

There Gary Boyle’s side ran out 3-0 winners over Windmill Stars with the goals provided by Cristopher Crane and a brace from Rory Powell.

Warrenpoint are back in league action this Saturday at home to Ards.

MATCH STATS

Institute: Jack Mills, Conor Quigley, Shane Boyle, Graham Crown (Callum Doherty 76), Evan Tweed, Caoimhin Porter, Stephen Doherty, Padraig Lynch, Aidan Hegarty (Ben Hutton 76), Aidan Tejada (Ciaran O'Hara 63), Sean O'Kane

Subs not used: David Stewart, Shea McGinley, Caoimhin Crossan

Warrenpoint Town: Daniel Devine, Conall Murray, Christopher Crane, John Boyle, Matthew Lynch (Callan Farley 66), Jim O'Hanlon, Rory Powell, Adam Carroll, Diarmuid O'Hanlon (Lorcan Forde 73), Matthew Robinson (Eoghan Byrne 85), Michael Leddy

Subs not used: Ethan Carry, Reece Doyle, Shane Haughey, Declan Loye

Referee: Michael McKenna

