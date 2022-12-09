Portadown will bring back on-song loan striker Adam Salley next month in a bid to bolster the club’s fight for senior survival.

Salley was this week confirmed as Championship ‘Player of the Month’ award winner following 13 goals in as many games for Ards – and Ports boss Niall Currie is hoping a return to Shamrock Park will extend that rejuvenated form in front of the net for the Premiership’s basement side.

With just seven goals scored in 18 Premiership fixtures before this weekend’s league programme, Portadown stand as the top-flight’s lowest-scoring side.

Salley started the season with Portadown but former boss Paul Doolin signed off on loan exit for the forward.

Now Doolin’s mid-season replacement in the Portadown dugout, Niall Currie, is relishing the chance to team up again with Salley having previously signed him during his first management spell at Shamrock Park.

"We are in dire need of goals and feel Adam Salley is a player who can help solve that problem,” said Currie. “I’ve always had a good relationship with Adam and he has done really well on loan at Ards, so it makes sense to have our player back at the club.

"In conversations with Adam since I returned to Portadown I always made it clear my intention was to get him back here.

"To be frank, it was a goal from day one when I signed back as Portadown manager.

"I see Adam as a focal-point striker, which is exactly what we need given our lack of goals.

"I signed Adam in 2017 for Portadown during my first period as manager and, for me, it was a very simple situation as he is a player under contract to us.

"I know it may have seemed confusing or uncertain to some of the supporters but I was always clear in my mind about bringing Adam back in January.

"I’ve spoken to Adam and Matthew Tipton (Ards manager) and look forward to working with the player from January.

“We will be working on a number of signings in the January transfer window, so having one player like Adam already on our books helps us get move done and focus on other areas.”