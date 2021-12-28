Ballymena United launch investigation following spectator incident

Several supporters entered the playing arena following David Parkhouse's late winner for the Sky Blues at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

As the home players celebrated the goal an altercation too place as Coleraine midfielder Conor McKendry received treatment after sustaining an injury in the build up to the goal.

In a statement Ballymena United FC said it "strongly condemned" any actions which put the safety of supporters or players at risk, and added that the club was working alongside Mid and East Antrim Council and the PSNI to "establish facts".

Coleraine player Conor McKendry receives treatment as Ballymena United celebrate their late winner

The statement said: "Ballymena United can confirm that the club is investigating the incidents reported including video footage in circulation during the celebrations of the late goal.

"As a club we take seriously the safety of supporters and players and strongly condemn any actions that put either at risk.

"We are currently working alongside Mid and East Antrim Council and the PSNI to establish facts from yesterday."

"The club added it would not be making any further comment until the investigation is concluded.