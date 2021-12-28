Ballymena United suspend fans ‘indefinitely’ following derby day incident

The Sky Blues launched an investigation after several supporters entered the playing arena following David Parkhouse’s late winner for the Sky Blues at the Ballymena Showgrounds.

As the home players celebrated the goal an altercation too place as Coleraine midfielder Conor McKendry received treatment after sustaining an injury in the build up to the goal.

Last night the club released a statement confirming they had identified the individuals who encroached the field of play, and that the PSNI had contacted Ballymena United and Mid and East Antrim Council seeking available evidence of the alleged incident.

Coleraine player Conor McKendry receives treatment as Ballymena United celebrate their late winner

The statement said: “Following initial investigations, a number of supporters who encroached the field of play at Monday’s game at home to Coleraine FC have been identified.

“The PSNI have contacted Ballymena United Football Club and Mid and East Antrim Council seeking available evidence of the alleged incident, and as the matter is now under live investigation we cannot provide any further information.