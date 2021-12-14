BetMcLean Cup final to be played in March

The two semi-finals at due to be played this evening - Coleraine v Warrenpoint Town and Cliftonville v Ballymena United.

And NIFL revealed that after consultation with the four semi-finalists the final will be played in March on a date to be confirmed.

"The decision to reschedule the final later in the football calendar will assist in growing the competition and maximising the event for all parties involved," a statement from NIFL said.

Coleraine are the current holders of the competition