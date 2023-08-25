Tributes have been paid to ‘huge football fan’ Bobby Jameson – a former Irish League chairman and Portadown club director.

Billy Kennedy, Linfield honorary vice-president and former Blues vice-chairman, described Jameson as “a good football man, always interested in progress for the Irish League and his own club, Portadown”.

"Bobby was Irish League chairman for a number of years and, as a Linfield representative, I saw his legislative skills at first hand, showing leadership and fairness to all of the clubs,” said Kennedy. “Bobby was a real character, highly respected in local football.

"My sympathy is extended to his family.”

Bobby Jameson, pictured in 2010 during his time as a Portadown Football Club director. (Photo by PressEye Ltd)

A message from Portadown FC on social media highlighted “everyone at Portadown FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former vice-chairman and director Bobby Jameson” and that “Bobby is the brother of our chairman David Jameson and uncle of director David Jameson Junior – we pass on our sympathies to the entire Jameson family circle”.

Jameson’s widespread support for the game in his hometown of Portadown was honoured by Mid-Ulster Football League clubs.

Hanover called Jameson “a great friend to our club for many years” and “our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this very sad time”, with Seagoe posting “saddened to hear about the death of Bobby Jameson, uncle of our reserve team manager Jeff Crowe. Bobby and the Jameson family have been long-term sponsors of our club and we send our deepest sympathy to the entire Jameson family at this very sad time. Safe In The Arms Of Jesus”.

Loughgall Football Club described Jameson as a “popular local businessman” and “huge football fan of Portadown FC and in general in the local area and was also a generous sponsor of Loughgall FC on many occasions” and that “our thoughts at this sad time are with Bobby’s wife Heather and indeed the whole Jameson family circle”.

Jameson was a life member of the Irish Football Association, with all senior clubs informed of his passing via e-mail by the governing body.