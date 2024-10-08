Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stephen Baxter has described his return to Irish League management after just 82 days away ‘a very easy decision’ following confirmation as Carrick Rangers boss.

​Baxter stepped down in the summer from a 19-year association with Crusaders but has made a swift comeback in the aftermath of Stuart King’s exit from Carrick last Tuesday.

The 59-year-old enjoyed a string of honours as Crues manager – including three Irish League titles, four Irish Cup wins and a Setanta Sports Cup triumph.

However, having agreed a three-year deal, now takes over a Carrick club sitting second bottom in the top-flight standings.

Stephen Baxter celebrates his return to Irish League management as Carrick Rangers boss. (Photo by Carrick Rangers FC)

“First of all, I am delighted to be here,” said Baxter. “Carrick Rangers have great ambition for the future and, having met with officials from the club and hearing their plans, it proved to be a very easy decision for me. There are a lot of talented players here who have the potential to do very, very well.

"It’s a project in which a lot of hard work has already been done, but there is still plenty left to do, so now it’s a case of getting to work with immediate effect.”

A shock BetMcLean Cup loss last week to third-tier Queen’s University, following a run of eight successive league defeats, marked the end of King’s time at Carrick after having set a string of club records in the previous campaign.

Carrick turned to veteran players Mark Surgenor and Curtis Allen to take on the management responsibility on an interim basis and Rangers made a weekend return to winning ways by beating Cliftonville.

Both will remain in charge for Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield quarter-final at Glentoran – with Baxter stepping into the dug-out for the first time on Saturday home to Coleraine.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am thrilled to welcome Stephen to Taylors Avenue,” said Carrick chairman Peter Clarke. “His pedigree speaks for itself and it is a very exciting appointment that I am sure will delight our supporters.

“Stephen’s experience in developing winning, successful teams was something that stood out to us and we have great belief that he is the man who can deliver success for us on the pitch going forward.”