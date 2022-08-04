Clubs ready for Danske Bank Premiership kick-off

This follows on from last season’s hugely successful campaign, in which the prestigious Gibson Cup was returned to Linfield for the 56th time in the club’s history.

Newry City has also been promoted into the Premiership, the top division of football in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Lawlor, Chief Executive of the NI Football League said: “The buzz is back for the return of another exciting Danske Bank Premiership season.

Players from the twelve premiership teams join Liam Curran, Chief Information Officer at Danske Bank and Gerard Lawlor, Chief Executive of the NI Football League

“The football on the pitch continues to inspire and excite and this is reflected in the growth of our audience year after year.

“Thanks again to Danske Bank for their continued support throughout the journey of the Premiership over the last decade.

Liam Curran, Chief Information Officer at Danske Bank said: “It’s a pleasure, and privilege for us to be launching the 2022/23 Danske Bank Premiership season here in our head office in Belfast.

“This marks our tenth season as proud, title sponsors. Our partnership with the Northern Ireland Football League, in both the Men’s and Women’s Premierships, supports our vision to help people and communities throughout Northern Ireland thrive.

“We’re very much looking forward to another season of outstanding, local football talent.”

The action kicks off next Friday 12 August as Larne host Glentoran live on BBC Sport NI.

Saturday, 13 August at sees four more games in the first round of fixtures kicking off as Ballymena United take on Glenavon at home, with Coleraine and Cliftonville playing at Coleraine Showgrounds. Crusaders take on Dungannon Swifts at Seaview, with newcomers Newry City facing Carrick Rangers at Loughview Leisure Arena.