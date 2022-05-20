Coleraine announce new kit deal

The new kit will be available at the end of June/Start of July 2022 and first team boss Oran Kearney welcomed the deal.

“In order for the continued success of not just the men’s senior team but the football club as a whole, we know we have to look at each part of the club and improve in as many places as possible," he said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For me, the players not only have to play in something they feel good in but prepare for matches in something that will stand up to the intensity of training. When we saw the offering Club Sport NI had with Nike we felt it was the right time to make the move.”

Chris Morgan, Director of Club Sport NI & Simon Magee, Financial Director of Coleraine FC. Photo Credit: ColeraineFC/David Cavan

Chris Morgan, Director of Club Sport NI, heralded the new partnership.

He said: “It’s great to conclude the deal with Coleraine who are wanting to move in a forward direction on and off the pitch. We believe we can help them do that.”

The Bannsiders have also announced continuing partnerships with kit sponsors EventSec, Lynas Food Services, The Newbridge, Urban, Riverridge and McKendry Fabrications.

Coleraine’s Financial Director Simon Magee commented: “At the start of this season we began reviewing our kit suppliers because we knew we were in the final year of our current deal.