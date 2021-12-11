David Healy wary of threat posed by basement boys Warrenpoint

The two sides may be at opposite ends of the Danske Bank Premiership table, but the Blues boss will not be taking them lightly.

Healy knows that the ‘Point have the qualities to cause any team problems despite only winning twice in the league so far this term.

Barry Gray’s side are currently six points from safety and Healy knows they will be doing all they can to close the gap.

Linfield boss David Healy

“They are desperate for the points,” he told the club website.

“Barry is a manager I’m fond of and I’d speak to him quite a bit throughout the season.

“They will come and set up and probably try and frustrate us, possibly like what Carrick did.

“Hopefully we will have a few more bodies back in the squad again which will give us more options.

“We will look forward to it but we know it will be tough.”

The Blues come into today’s meeting on the back of a great week.

Last Saturday they picked up a crucial win over long-term rivals Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

And on Tuesday night a much-changed Linfield side battled back from a goal down at Cliftonville to secure their spot in January’s County Antrim Shield final against Larne.

Young keeper David Walsh proved his worth for the Blues in the penalty shootout and Healy was full of praise for him and the rest of the squad.

“I was delighted with the performance, we were up against it a bit,” he said.

“That wasn’t far from Cliftonville’s strongest side and they had been unbeaten at Solitude so far this season, so we knew it was going to be a challenge.

“But credit to the players, they showed a never say die attitude.

“We showed a determination and hunger to get back into it and we did it in the 92nd minute.

“I thought the performance of young David was good, it was a really solid performance again, and he pulled off a few good saves in the penalty shootout.

“He stepped in against Glenavon and we had no hesitation in playing him because he’s been around it long enough, he’s got experience.

“We had to stick him in last year when Chris (Johns) was injured for a few games.