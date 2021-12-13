Double celebration for Matthew Snoddy as he nets winner for Glenavon

The midfielder ended up in the arms of boss Gary Hamilton after his late strike, which secured all three points against Coleraine at Mourneview Park.

Snoddy revealed he got a bit of stick off his teammates for that, but he didn’t care as the Lurgan Blues made it three wins on the bounce.

“It was a build up of emotion and I didn’t really know how to celebrate because it’s been that long since I scored a goal,” he said. “I think it was nearly two years ago when I was at Crusaders!

Matthew Snoddy embraces manager Gary Hamilton following his late winner for Glenavon

“I don’t think I could believe it when it hit the back of the net. I just started to run, I didn’t really know where I was going and I ended up in Gary’s arms.

“I was getting stick from the other players in the dressing room about that too.

“It was a massive result for us. The main thing was to get the three points, but to get on the score sheet and get the winner the way I have is a great feeling.

“The boys give me a bit of stick as I probably don’t shoot as much as I should.

“I got into the position and Rodney Brown has probably stood off me a bit.

“I saw no-one was supporting me so I just stuck my head over it and put my boot through it and it flew into the bottom corner.

“It was a game that could have gone either way, both sides had chances.

“I think we maybe just shaded it, we played some great football and I’m delighted we got the win.”

Snoddy feels there is a real confidence about Glenavon at the minute after beating two top six sides in the last two weeks.

They head to Glentoran on Friday hoping to make it three in a row.

“We feel we have a really good shape about us at the minute,” he said.

“We’ve changed to a 4-3-3 and the boys have reacted really well to it.

“It’s allowing us to play a bit more football in midfield.

“I think we’re playing really well at the minute and long may it continue.

“The defence was really solid again today, and they have been for the last few weeks.

“That gives us a platform to build on when you’re not conceding goals as you only need the one chance to win it.

“That’s what has happened the last two games. They’ve been outstanding at the back and we’ve finished one of our chances.

“We’ve beat two of the top six in the last two games and we have to take confidence from that.

“To be honest even the early games against the top six were fine margin games. We could have won 1-0, but we came out with a 1-0 defeat.

“Thankfully our fortunes have turned at the minute and we’re coming away with the points.

“With our confidence we have on-one to fear at the minute, if we keep playing the way we are we can beat anyone.

"We’ll go to The Oval and play with freedom the way we have been.