Former Celtic midfielder Scott Allan is ready to embrace his first venture into Northern Irish football after joining reigning Premiership champions Larne on a season-long loan deal from Arbroath.

The 31-year-old will bring great experience to Inver Park having represented Scotland at youth international level and also made 13 league appearances for Scottish giants Celtic after joining the Parkhead club in a deal worth £3.5million from Hibernian in 2015.

Allan’s two spells with Hibs have been the most productive of his career to date as he was named 2014/15 Championship Players’ Player of the Year before helping Celtic win a league title the following year.

Having also played in England for the likes of Portsmouth, Birmingham City and Rotherham United, Allan is excited to get on the pitch and show Irish League fans what he’s capable of.

Former Celtic and Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan has joined Larne on a season-long loan. PIC: Larne FC

“I’m delighted to be here and I just want to get on the training park and the pitch to show everyone what I can bring to the team,” he said. “Going to play at new stadiums is a big thing for me.

"It’s a new challenge for me and a new country and I’m looking forward to working with the manager and the team.

“My strength is creating chances for other players and trying to open the door for others.”

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch was understandably delighted to land Allan’s services for the 2023/24 campaign and says his arrival helps fill a void they’ve been looking to fill this summer.

“We’re delighted to bring someone of Scott’s quality to the club,” he said. “The attributes he possesses have been there for everyone to see for more than a decade in both England and Scotland.

“He comes with great quality on the ball and really fits the bill of the type of player we have been looking to bring in.