Northern Ireland youth international Patrick Kelly is targeting a West Ham United senior debut after signing a new two-and-a-half-year contract at the London Stadium on Thursday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portstewart native Kelly progressed through the ranks at Coleraine and made 22 Premiership appearances for the club before moving to West Ham, which is also home to fellow Irish League products Michael Forbes, Callum Marshall and Sean Moore, in July 2022.

The 19-year-old was part of the Hammers U18’s side that won the FA Youth Cup last season and has featured in all ten Premier League 2 matches in the current campaign, scoring his maiden goal in December’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am over the moon, to be honest, and delighted to continue my time at West Ham,” he said. “When I signed for the first time here, I was told that your second professional contract is a really important one to achieve so it is good that I have got that.

Former Coleraine star Patrick Kelly pictured with Mark Noble. PIC: West Ham United

“It has been a top experience working with all the coaches at U21s and U18s level over the last couple of years. From the coaches, the psychologists, and the physios, and the strength and conditioning staff too, everyone has helped me out massively.

“My goal now is to break into the first team environment at West Ham and make my debut, whether that be in the league, the cup, or in a European competition.”

The new contract is just reward for Kelly, who made his senior Coleraine debut aged 16, after impressing at U21 level in London, starting in all five Bristol Street Motors Trophy ties against Football League opposition as West Ham’s youngsters made it to the last-16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Noble, the club’s Sporting Director, has challenged Kelly to continue his rapid progression and make a mark at the club.

"Since signing for the Club in 2022, Patrick has embodied the Academy’s core values of hard work, determination, and humility,” he said. “He has settled in really well and that has shown through his performances on the pitch, where he has been a key part of the Under-18s success last season and carried that into Under-21 level this year.

“This new contract is a sign of the Club’s faith and belief in Patrick, but also a challenge and an incentive for him to continue his progression and prove that he can go up another level higher.

“It is now up to Patrick - as it is with the other young professionals to have signed new contracts this season - to keep showing the same hunger, commitment and determination, in order to reach the next step on the ladder and climb even further.

Advertisement

Advertisement