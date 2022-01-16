Gary Hamilton reveals transfer market difficulties

Whilst the cash-injection into the local game has been greeted warmly by many, there has been a few voicing their concern.

There is a fear the deals to could to inflated prices throughout the league, which in turn would bring its own problems for those clubs who do not have the same financial resources as others.

Speaking after his side’s 2-2 draw with Carrick Rangers on Saturday Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton revealed that he has found it a lot harder to do business during this current transfer window.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

“The current climate has made it very difficult for us to do business,” said Hamilton.

“In years gone by you could have wheeled and dealed to try and get players in.

“But now those fees have raised the bar and all of a sudden clubs are looking for money, but clubs like ourselves don’t have the money to pay for them, and that’s for bang average players.

“Unless someone is going to improve us then we’re not going to bring them to the football club, and unfortunately anyone who is going to improve you then people are looking for money for them.

“It’s a catch-22, but we’ll keep working with it and try to get people in.

“We also have to look towards next season as well and look at players who we could agree pre-contracts with.

“January is a very busy month, you’re working eight or nine hours a day and a lot of the time it’s to no avail.

“But you keep plugging away trying to add an extra face or two to the squad to see if it can help you.”

While Hamilton has ten-years of negotiating experience in the top flight his Carrick Rangers counterpart, Stuart King, is in his first season in the Premiership.

The former Banbridge Town boss said he is relishing the business side of the job but joked he wished he was still playing today!

“I would have been worth half a million,” laughed King.

“I scored 15 goals four seasons in a row!

“All joking aside, the league is getting better and better. Better players are coming in and more and more players are leaving to go across the water for good money.

“I will fight like mad to get the best players to come to this football club, if it happens it happens, if it doesn’t it doesn’t.

“I’m not worried about what other clubs are doing, I’ll worry about my own stuff.

“I know I have the full backing of the club and they are working hard to keep improving and they have a leader in me who is going to try and do that.

“I’ve played for big clubs and small clubs and it’s all about what the players give you on a Saturday.