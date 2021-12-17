Gerard Lawlor wants crowds boost in ‘biggest ever’ League Cup final

With last year’s competition postponed NIFL are determined to make a real impression with their showpiece cup event and yesterday confirmed this term’s final between Coleraine and Cliftonville will be played on Sunday 13 March.

It will be the first time a major domestic football final in Northern Ireland has ever been played on a Sunday.

The news was largely met with positivity, however some fans voiced their discontent on social media.

Coleraine are the current holders of the competition

Lawlor though feels NIFL has to “continually evolve” to push the league forward.

“This announcement marks our ambitions to maximise the potential of our League Cup competition and make this game one of the showpiece events of the football calendar,” the NIFL Chief Executive explained.

“I have set the challenge to our staff to make this the biggest final in NIFL’s history for the benefit of the competing clubs, our sponsor and most importantly the fans.

“I am aware this is the first time a major domestic final will be played on a Sunday in Northern Ireland, but we have to continually evolve as a league and look to what has worked for other major sporting events and learn from their successes.

“We will aim to provide affordable and attractive ticket pricing for the final that both rewards the loyalty of long serving supporters but opens the door for new fans and families to enjoy the superb product of live Irish League football.”