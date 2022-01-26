Glenavon sign Canadian goalkeeper Massimo Schiavoni

The 19-year-old previously spent time at St James’ Swifts and Dunmurry Rec in Northern Ireland, having represented Montreal-based Notre-Dame-de-Grace back home.

“Massimo came to a few of our training sessions and our goalkeeper coaches Jonny and Reggie had spoken quite highly of him,” said Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton on the official Glenavon website. “Obviously with Decky (Declan Brown) on his way back to Queen’s, we needed someone in to fill in his place and give Jamesy (James Taylor) a bit of competition and a bit of drive for the position so it will be good to have him here.”

Brown and Mark Stafford have left Glenavon for, respectively, Queen’s and Ballinamallard United - with Ross Hunter joining Annagh United on loan.

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton. Pic by Pacemaker.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club for the opportunity and also the coaching staff for it,” said Brown on the official club website. “I just felt it was time to move on – at my age I just wanted to play a bit more.

“I would’ve loved to have been here at a younger age to stay for a bit longer and learn as much as I could off Jonny and all the boys round me, but unfortunately it’s not my time, and I’d like to thank everybody at the club for having me and I wish them all the best in the future.”

