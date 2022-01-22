How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Carrick Rangers 0

81: Gibson tries his luck with a shot but it deflects off Traynor

53: GOAL - A sweeping move by the hosts sees Jarvis release Kane, who surges into the box before being brought down by Skeet, the defender dusts himself down to slot home from the spit

HALF-TIME: Coleraine 2 Carrick Rangers 0

Coleraine players celebrate with Lyndon Kane after his penalty made it 3-0

42: Glackin cuts in from the left but curls his shot over the bar

40: Allen breaks the offside trap but his weak shot is easily saved by Skeet

38: GOAL - Glackin does well to work some space out on the left-hand side, his dangerous cross into the box is diverted into his own net by the unfortunate Gordon

26: GOAL - The visitors protest after Coleraine are awarded a free kick for a foul on Glackin, the wide man whips the set piece into the box and Brown powers a header home

22: The home side appeals for a free kick on Jarvis but play continue with Forsythe feeding Gibson, but his shot fizzes across the face of goal

16: Cherry curls the resulting free kick narrowly wide of the upright

15: Kane picks up a yellow card for bringing down Tilney as he threatened to break free