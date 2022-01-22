How It Happened: Coleraine 3 Carrick Rangers 0

81: Gibson tries his luck with a shot but it deflects off Traynor
53: GOAL - A sweeping move by the hosts sees Jarvis release Kane, who surges into the box before being brought down by Skeet, the defender dusts himself down to slot home from the spit
HALF-TIME: Coleraine 2 Carrick Rangers 0
42: Glackin cuts in from the left but curls his shot over the bar
40: Allen breaks the offside trap but his weak shot is easily saved by Skeet
38: GOAL - Glackin does well to work some space out on the left-hand side, his dangerous cross into the box is diverted into his own net by the unfortunate Gordon
26: GOAL - The visitors protest after Coleraine are awarded a free kick for a foul on Glackin, the wide man whips the set piece into the box and Brown powers a header home
22: The home side appeals for a free kick on Jarvis but play continue with Forsythe feeding Gibson, but his shot fizzes across the face of goal
16: Cherry curls the resulting free kick narrowly wide of the upright
15: Kane picks up a yellow card for bringing down Tilney as he threatened to break free
13: A neat passage of play sees Cherry play in Tilney, but his shot is beat away by Deane in the home goal