HOW IT HAPPENED: Portadown 2 Limavady United 0

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

F-T: Portadown 2 Limavady United 0

92: SUB (Limavady) - Wan on for Pomeroy

91: SUB (Limavady) - Curran on for Brennan

90: GOAL - Portadown 2 (Lavery) Limavady United 0

Teggart drives forward and slips a pass to his left for Lavery to smash home via a deflection

83: SUBS (Limavady) - T.Boorman and Tennant on for Devine and M.Brown

78: Salley finds Dupree but Brown is quick off his line and deflects the shot wide for a corner-kick

76: Brown out to smother Lavery's drive off a loose ball in the box

74: SUB (Portadown) - Jordan on for Conaty

71: Portadown close to a second within seconds of 1-0 as Lavery's cross is met from a few yards by Salley rushing in - but he steers the ball wide

70: GOAL - Portadown 1 (Salley) Limavady United 0

Ports grab the crucial first goal as Salley's looping header off a Warde cross from deep drops over Brown and home

62: Barr makes a save to deny the dangerous Brennan as Limavady enjoy another positive spell

60: Warde feeds Salley and he drills a low ball goalwards but it travels across the danger area

55: YELLOW (Portadown) - McCallum

54: SUB (Portadown) - Dupree on for McLeod

53: Brown tips over the bar off Ruddy's header from a Warde corner-kick

52: Golden opportunity for Limavady as McFadden's free-kick finds Mullan unmarked with time in the centre of the penalty area - but his header is wide

48: Portadown start the second half with Hall attacking down the right and his low cross is flicked goalwards by Lavery with an inventive close-range touch but Brown is in the right place to save

H-T: Portadown 0 Limavady United 0

44: Pomeroy bursts forward and into the box but the ball runs beyond his touch and out of play

37: Crisp long-range drive by Warde but Brown gets behind the strike

35: Pomeroy, once again, sent clear into space behind the Portadown backline and he opts to square it for the supporting McFadden but Barr's touch cuts out the threat

33: Brennan twisting and turning around the edge of the box but his shot lacks the power to trouble Barr

16: First sight of goal for Limavady's in-form Pomeroy as a neat exchange sends the striker clear but his strike drifts wide from a tight angle

11: McLeod's diving header at the back post is wide after Conaty feeds Salley down the right and the striker whips over a superb cross

9: Salley, racing in to meet Warde's low corner-kick delivery, has a drive flash the wrong side of the near post

7: Brennan delivers and D.Brown connects twice in quick succession with his head for Limavady - the first off a free-kick, the second a corner-kick - but Ruddy makes a block then Barr makes a save

6: Lavery slips a pass in behind for Warde and his cross cut back is met by Conaty, with Boorman producing the block in the box

PORTADOWN: Barr, Hall, Ruddy, McCallum, Lavery, Salley, Conaty, Teggart, McLeod, Warde, Beverland.

Subs: Brown, McKeown, Anderson, Kerr, Glenfield, Jordan, Dupree.

LIMAVADY UNITED: C.Brown, Carlin, Mullan, Brennan, Devine, D.Brown, McFadden, M.Brown, R.Boorman, Doherty, Pomeroy.

Subs: McFadden, T.Boorman, Tennant, Wan, Curran.