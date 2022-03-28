Howard Beverland highlights ‘big things’ behind Portadown’s rescue mission boost

Beverland helped the Ports secure a third successive clean sheet on home soil in a recent 2-0 defeat of Coleraine built on defensive resolve and an improved attacking edge.

It extended an unbeaten run for Paul Doolin to four Premiership fixtures and marked evidence of continued development under the guidance of the January managerial arrival appointed for a relegation rescue mission.

“You earn results in your preparation, you earn results on the training ground,” said Beverland following the Coleraine result. “Training has been great and the attention to detail...you really put a marker down for your standards during the week.

Howard Beverland has been a key player in Portadown's recent run of strong form. Pic by Pacemaker.

“Then matchday is when you put everything into place.

“We are very much part-time, the basic model the Irish League has had for years...but the time together has been maximised.

“We’ve been getting the most out of those hours on a Tuesday and Thursday, preparation on and off the pitch.

“Paul has come in and his clarity of communication and information mean no-one is thinking about what they need to do in their role.

“His information is clear and concise, which is what you want going into a Saturday.

“The big things have been information, preparation, communication and organisation.

“Off the pitch as well when it comes to watching our own game or the opposition...there’s a great attention to detail which is showing in games now.

“Eight or nine weeks ago I don’t think we would have won that game today and you could say the same for last week (v Ballymena).

“But nobody is settling for it as we’ve recorded a lot of points the past few games but not moved.

“We are still in the relegation play-off position but the hunger is there and momentum to keep it going.

“Paul really drills home the organisation and communication - those two things are vital when it comes to defending and having a platform.

“When you get clean sheets, the desire is there to get another one and you could see even in the final few minutes boys throwing bodies on the line.

“Over the past number of weeks we’ve shown we are able to get a few more chances and goals...with Adam Salley now three goals in three games and his all-round performance today was outstanding.

“The key thing is when we’re counter-attacking it’s making sure we play the right pass and not wasting chances to go through.

“If we don’t create a whole lot of chances then those we do we’ve got to make sure we make the most of too and to score two against Coleraine is huge.”

