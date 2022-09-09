IFA confirm all football in Northern Ireland postponed

The NI Football League confirmed on Thursday evening the the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening had been postponed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, after consultation with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday 10 September the decision has been made that all football in Northern Ireland scheduled for this weekend will not take place.

The governing body said in a statement: “As a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend‘s fixtures across all affiliated football in Northern Ireland, and all other organised football activity, at all levels, have been postponed.”