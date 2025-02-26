Irish FA believe new National Training Centre will leave 'lasting legacy for future generations' with 'state-of-the-art' facility set to open in 2028

Irish FA President Conrad Kirkwood believes the creation of a new National Training Centre, which will be located opposite Galgorm Resort near Ballymena, will leave a “lasting legacy for future generations”.

First mentioned in 2011, the Irish FA have been exploring potential locations to construct what they class as a “state-of-the-art” facility and on Wednesday announced they’ve opted for a 50-acre site in partnership with Galgorm which will play a crucial role in the development of future talent alongside providing a base for both Northern Ireland’s senior men’s and women’s teams.

The Irish FA anticipate that the new National Training Centre will open in 2028 and become “the beating heart of Northern Ireland’s football community”.

"Realising this project will significantly benefit our teams and players, creating an impressive football campus and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations,” said Kirkwood. “We anticipate the National Football Centre being a bespoke, world-class facility with a distinct Northern Ireland identity, serving players of all ages, both male and female, while also benefiting the local community and grassroots football.”

A concept of what the new National Training Centre in Ballymena will look like. (Photo by IFA)

Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson added: "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"Projects like this don’t happen overnight, and this is the result of significant strategic thinking.

“We have been able to amass capital funding over a long period to make this vision a reality, and we look forward to working with our partners at Galgorm in the coming years.”

The facility will complement the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, creating a dual campus set-up to strengthen Northern Ireland’s football infrastructure.

It has been a strategic priority of the Irish FA to build a facility that will “nurture elite talent, support youth development and bolster team performance”.

"Facilities are crucial to our ongoing development as a football nation,” said Aaron Hughes, the Irish FA’s Technical Director. “This partnership provides an excellent opportunity to gain a competitive edge in preparation, planning and development at all levels."

Michael O’Neill said: “This new national football centre will help the current international teams prepare for games better than ever.

“It will also inspire our future international stars on their journey in football from a young age.

"High quality pitches where coaches and players can work are essential for creating a high performance environment and strong identity across all age groups."

Tanya Oxtoby added: "This initiative reaffirms our commitment to developing top tier facilities and resources for our players. It strengthens our culture of excellence and high performance."