Irish League fans unite to make their voice heard after funding impasse

There was a real sense of dismay on social media following an announcement by the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey that the project, which has been in the pipeline for over a decade, had hit the buffers yet again following the recent events at the NI Executive.

The overriding feeling was that this couldn't be allowed to happen and clubs, fans and communities had to let their voice be heard.

Gareth Frazer and Conor Houston from Irish League podcast The Waffle started an online petition calling for the funding to be approved and they were delighted with the response and unity shown from fans throughout the country.

Irish League fans throughout the country have united to let their feelings be know after much-needed stadium funding hit the buffers again. PICTURE: David Cavan

"As with most of the Irish League family we were incredibly frustrated," they told the News Letter.

"It’s clear to see that the funding is desperately needed across the league and will not only benefit the clubs but also the communities to which they belong.

"The promises were made and clubs have had to wait for a very long time already to get funding, the delay caused even more frustration.

"We wanted to try and do something. The idea behind the petition was to show a unified voice of disgust at the this week’s announcements.

"We were delighted that people got involved and from the signatures and comments received on the petition, it’s clear to see that people felt very strongly about finally getting this funding moving.

"We are very pleased (with the response). People really got on board with the idea and we believe it shows the power of social media in these kinds of matters.

"By getting everyone’s voice (signature) on the same page we were able to show the level of disappointment that was felt across the league.

"We believe this is what makes the Irish League so unique. The unity that has been shown tells you exactly how important this funding is across the board.

"All the clubs, owners, managers, players and fans showed just how important this funding is and how it will help progress our wonderful league even further. We are growing from strength to strength."

Like so many the Irish League means so much to the guys and they welcomed the news on Thursday that following a meeting with representatives of the NI Football League and the Irish FA, Ms Hargey gave assurances the programme was a priority for the NI Executive and that she was committed to progressing with it during this current mandate.

"This is extremely positive and we certainly hope that this will see the funding come to fruition," they continued.

"You have to give credit to NIFL, IFA, Gerard Lawlor and everyone else involved who quickly organised the meetings that have brought about this latest development.

"Irish league football is everything to us. We have such a wonderful product that just keeps on growing and is thoroughly entertaining.

"This money will not only help the clubs move forward with their future plans but it will offer so much more to each and every community that is involved with the club."