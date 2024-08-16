Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Larne have enjoyed some special moments at Inver Park in recent years, but manager Tiernan Lynch admits their UEFA Conference League third qualifying round penalty shootout victory over FC Ballkani is “right up there”.

After Joe Thomson, Mark Randall, Andy Ryan and Chris Gallagher slotted home their spot kicks and hero Rohan Ferguson saved two from the Kosovan opposition, the Inver Reds are now one step away from creating Irish League history by becoming the first Premiership side to make the group stages of European football.

They’ll now take on Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps over the next two weeks. Here’s some of what manager Lynch had to say after the dramatic triumph.

On the match

Players of Larne celebrate winning on penalties during this evening’s game at Inver Park, Larne. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"I don’t know where to start. It was an unbelievable performance. We definitely rode a storm last week on the big pitch, they were technically and tactically very good and to a man were outstanding.

"There was probably an element – and I don’t know if I’ll ever say this again – that conceding the goal before half-time was potentially a blessing in disguise because it felt like we were trying to hold onto a 1-0 lead and I don’t think we were showing our true selves, getting up the pitch and doing the things that we’re good at.

"The second-half was a totally different game and we were outstanding to a man. They are a very, very good side and were always going to get moments, but I felt we were dominant and unlucky not to score in open play.”

On pride at performance

"Even last week, Ballkani were much better than what they were tonight and we were throwing bodies on the line. Tonight you seen how people were closing down, pressing, cramping and getting up again.

"After 120 minutes to go and take penalties, I couldn’t be more proud of them. Everybody that has been involved – hopefully it has galvanised us.”

On performance of Joe Thomson

"He was outstanding – absolutely outstanding. That was his first 90 minutes and I thought he was good on the ball, his work rate off the ball, he was a threat at times going forward. I thought he had a bit of everything.”

On where this night ranks amongst the special ones for Larne

"It has to be right up there. I thought the fans were outstanding and dragged us through the game for long periods. It has to be right up there.”