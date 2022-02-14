James Singleton’s perfect timing to open Glenavon goal account on derby day

Nine-man Glenavon displayed resolve and resilience on the road in December to secure a single-goal success over Portadown.

On Saturday, the home chants of ‘easy, easy’ started at 2-0 with little more than 30 minutes on the clock.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And a 1-0 scoreline similar to the previous Mid-Ulster meeting always looked enough in Lurgan against a relegation-threatened Ports side with a sole shot on target registered on 88 minutes.

James Singleton (left) kicked off the scoring on Saturday in Lurgan as Glenavon enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory over Portadown. Pic by Pacemaker.

Glenavon captain James Singleton has clocked up a number of derby dates across around a decade-long club career with the Lurgan Blues and he grabbed the first goal in Saturday’s 3-0 win with his first goal of the season.

Singleton was rewarded for his determination with the decisive touch on Michael O’Connor’s corner-kick on 15 minutes.

Mark Haughey steered home off another corner-kick when Peter Campbell whipped the ball over from the right and Conor McCloskey capped a commanding Glenavon first-half display by drilling home a low drive.

Singleton had a second goal ruled out for offside after the interval but the 26-year-old finished with plenty to celebrate.

“I’ve not scored all season so it was nice to get the goal,” said Singleton. “It was a great ball in by Mick and the goalkeeper seemed to get himself caught under it, so once I saw him go forward I thought he wasn’t making it to catch it so I got my head on it.

“But, more importantly, it was a clean sheet and three points and, especially against Portadown, makes it all sweeter.

“With the wind, whenever Mick was crossing in he didn’t need to put a lot on and it was difficult for them to deal with the corner-kicks.

“They were quite small today so we thought set-pieces would be somewhere we could really hurt them and we scored two and could have had a couple more.

“Last season, Portadown got the first two wins against us then we beat them twice.

“This season we’ve been able to beat them twice and draw the first game of the season.

“Scoring two early goals and going in 3-0 up at half-time probably knocked the stuffing out of Portadown.

“Then in the second half they went down to 10 (Katlego Mashigo red card) but I actually think we got a wee bit sloppy then, which can happen maybe thinking the match is over.

“We were trying the hard pass instead of keeping possession and playing the five-yard pass...but that happens sometimes when 3-0 up and boys look to try something you wouldn’t when 0-0.

“To be fair, Portadown were getting on the ball with 10 men and could have easily just dropped off and let us have it but they didn’t and they pressed us and kept going.

“It’s 10 points from 12 the boys were saying in the changing room...so three wins and a draw over the last four games is not a bad return.”

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.