Up until the end of last month the Bannsiders had found themselves right up there with the league’s top scorers.

But with only one goal in their last four games they have slipped further back in the race for the Danske Bank Premiership.

Coleraine had hoped their scoring woes had been ended with their 6-1 demolition of Warrenpoint Town in Tuesday’s BetMcLean League Cup semi-final win.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Lyndon Kane and Coleraine as they failed to score again

However, they failed to really trouble Crusaders, who arguably carved out the more clear-cut chances on the day.

It left Kane and his teammates frustrated in the end, but the full back was quick to point out it’s the responsibility of the entire team to create and take chances.

“The lack of creating chances is the massive frustration,” said Kane.

“It comes as a full team and not necessarily the two wide men and two strikers.

“We all have to accept responsibility as a team and if we want to win games, we have to start creating chances never mind putting the ball in the back of the net.

“It’s something we have to work on, but we are good at it as we showed before the last three games as we were the top goalscorers in the league, so things just don’t go away over night.

“It’s hard to put your finger on it as we were the top goalscorers in the league three games ago but we’ve now only scored one league goal in our last three games.

“We have to change that as soon as possible.”

One big positive for Coleraine was that they once again looked solid defensively.

“The clean sheet is the only positive,” said Kane.

“You want to win every game especially at home as you want to make this place a fortress to get three points.

“A clean sheet for us as a team collectively we’ve done well to keep the back door shut barring one chance at the end.

“It just seems like we are struggling to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We are doing a lot to get into the final third and then we aren’t getting that final edge where we probably aren’t creating enough chances to get goal scoring opportunities.

“It is very frustrating although we are happy to get a clean sheet.

“However, after the last two league results we really needed to kick on and probably get three points.

“It is disappointing but we have to roll onto Wednesday night as the games come thick and fast.”

Wednesday night’s clash at home to Glentoran now carries extra significance for the Bannsiders.

“As a player, you look forward to it,” said Kane.

“You want to play all the time, and whilst the games come thick and fast, it’s another test and the Glens are in a great run of form and it’ll be a massive crowd and a great occasion.