NIFL given assurances Sub Regional Stadia Programme will 'proceed as planned'

Representatives from NIFL and the Irish FA met with Ms Hargey to "voice their concerns" after the long-awaited funding programme faced further delays following the recent developments at the NI Executive.

Clubs have been waiting since 2015 for the £36m project to proceed, and NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor said there is an "acknowledgment that an increase on the 36m is required and is being sought".

Mr Lawlor welcomed the assurances given by Ms Hargey after "a difficult week" and added he hoped to see the programme "delivered in a timely manner".

NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor

In a statement Lawlor stated: “It’s been a difficult week for all our clubs, but I welcome the Ministers response to our concerns this afternoon.

"We held an open and frank discussion and we received assurances: the programme will proceed as planned, acknowledgment that an increase on the 36m is required and is being sought, and the programme remains a flagship project for the Executive.