Oran Kearney’s League Cup warning ahead of Coleraine semi-final with Warrenpoint

Coleraine and Warrenpoint Town share the BetMcLean League Cup semi-final stage with Cliftonville and Ballymena United in pursuit of a spot in the showpiece final.

Kearney’s players host Warrenpoint aiming to extend a defence of the knockout prize picked up in 2020 until the very last high-stakes step.

However, Kearney is clear on the challenge his players face irrespective of any gap established across 17 league fixtures apiece to date.

Coleraine boss Oran Kearney. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

The ability of any Premiership side to produce was further confirmed by Warrenpoint’s weekend draw at the home of defending champions Linfield.

“They will absolutely be no pushovers,” said Kearney. “We keep preaching it and keep saying it.

“We played them earlier in the season and it wasn’t an easy game and it never is and never has been.

“Tuesday night will be exactly the same...their result at Linfield shows what they have in the locker.

“They’ll be coming in good form so we’ve quickly got to get our minds in order again and get back on track.

“I don’t think anybody was expecting it to be a formality.