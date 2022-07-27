Paul O'Neill makes switch to Larne

The former Northern Ireland under-21 international will help bolster the Invermen’s attacking options following the departure of David McDaid, Ronan Hale and Lee Lynch.

O’Neill made his name with Glentoran before moving to Solitude as part of the deal which took Conor McMenamin to The Oval.

He came off the bench to score a brace in the League Cup final win for the Reds last season.

Larne chairman Gareth Clements welcomes Paul O’Neill to the club. Pic by Larne FC

“It’s no secret that we keen to add quality in the final third and we have done just that with Paul’s signature,” Tiernan Lynch told the club website.

“Paul already has a lot of senior football under his belt for two top clubs for someone so young and we can’t wait to get working with him.”