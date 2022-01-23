Portadown confirm Matthew Tipton exit as ‘mutual parting’

A meeting was held today (Sunday) between the Board of Directors and manager following a 3-1 loss to Dungannon Swifts on Saturday that has left the Ports seven points adrift in the relegation zone after 23 games.

The club’s two Premiership wins have both arrived over basement side Warrenpoint Town.

It marks the end of Tipton’s time as Portadown manager following a February 2018 appointment which led to promotion as winners of the Championship and a successful return last season to Premiership football with senior survival.

Portadown manager Matthew Tipton.

Tipton was awarded a five-year deal and official move to full-time status last May in recognition of his work on and off the field.

“Portadown Football club Board of Directors met with Matthew Tipton this afternoon and both have agreed a mutual parting of ways with immediate effect,” confirmed the club statement. “We would like to thank Matthew for his hard work and dedication to the role and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“A further coaching update will follow in due course.”

