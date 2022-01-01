‘Proud’ Gary Hamilton is hoping for more of the same from his side

You have to go back over half a century for the Lurgan Blues last festive victory at Shamrock Park.

But they put an end to that run on Monday thanks to their 1-0 win over the Ports.

However, they had to do it the hard way after goal scorer Peter Campbell and midfielder Robert Garrett were both sent off in the first half.

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton

Hamilton though couldn’t have been more proud of his players as they held on for a famous win.

“I’m proud of the boys, it’s been a long time coming, 56 years is a long time to have not won a ‘Boxing Day’ game at Shamrock Park,” he told Glenavon TV.

“Thankfully the team that played will be remembered because it’s a landmark result.

“It is frightening to think in my lifetime I had never seen Glenavon win at Shamrock Park on Boxing Day.

“Thankfully we got the result and that victory means so much to me.

“The boys did the club proud, the supporters proud, themselves proud and they made me very proud as well.”

The Lurgan Blues entertain Cliftonville today minus Campbell and Garrett as well Danny Wallace, who picked up a fifth booking in the derby win.

“We’ve three players missing now as Danny picked up his fifth booking and Robbie and Peter we’re both sent off against Portadown, ” said Hamilton.

“We’ll just prepare as best we can and hopefully the boys can put in another shift like they did against Portadown.