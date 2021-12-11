Stephen Lowry insists three points are crucial for Coleraine

The Bannsiders have only picked up one point from their meetings with the top two in recent weeks.

The goalless draw with Cliftonville was followed up by last week’s frustrating defeat at the hands of Linfield.

Coleraine felt aggrieved at the end due to the manner of Stephan Fallon’s equaliser for the Blues and the fact that they were denied what looked like a penalty when Matthew Shevlin was pushed in the box late on.

Coleraine take on Glenavon at Mourneview Park this afternoon

Lowry was left disappointed by the decisions but feels the Bannsiders still have positives to take from the game ahead of the trip to Mourneview Park.

“We can take the positives for sure,” said the midfielder.

“We played well, Linfield played well and we created plenty of chances.

“We were really disappointed, especially in the manner of everything.

“I thought it was a pretty even game and I thought both teams played quite well and we had loads of chances but we’re disappointed with the manner of the second goal.

“I felt like the referee has impeded me and playing against 11 men against Linfield is hard enough never mind another man to worry about.

“I can’t believe the referee is in that position on the pitch in a key moment of the game and I’m gutted about it.

“To be fair, their equalising goal was a good finish.

“At one-each we were still well in the game and credit to Stephen Fallon for the finish for the second, but the 15 minutes after that was carnage.

“The ball was out a lot, then we only had 20 minutes or so to play and we created four or five chances and we should be doing better by putting the ball into the back of the net.

“It’s just a frustrating afternoon and we are disappointed with it.

“If we want to do anything in this league, we have to go Glenavon and look to win the match.

“Glenavon had a good win against Crusaders and it will be a tough game.”

Despite the recent disappointment Lowry has enjoyed the season to date as he continues to impress in the Bannsiders’ engine toom.

But the Limavady man is determined to get his side back up the table again after slipping to fifth place.

“I have loved every minute of this season,” said Lowry.

“The fans and home matches have been amazing and we can’t ask for any more from them as they’ve supported us from minute one.

“We need their support and we will try and make up for last week.

“Playing at a packed Showgrounds, with a big away crowd, is a great occasion.

“At the same time, football is all about results and we are disappointed as results didn’t go our way.

“We’ve a lot of work to do as far as I’m concerned to get back up the table.”

Coleraine face a Glenavon side who have won their last two with boss Gary Hamilton delighted with his side’s recent performances.

“I asked the boys before the game last week could they follow up the victory from against Dungannon with another one and thankfully they did it,” said the Lurgan Blues boss.

“We were strong all over the pitch, we played some really good football, created some good chances but we were up for the fight and the battle as well and you have to do that when you play Crusaders.