Storm Eunice: Snow brings disruption to Irish league football

Dungannon Swift's clash with Cliftonville on Friday night was postponed following a pitch inspection as Storm Eunice battered the UK.

Saturday's game at Milltown was subject to an early morning pitch inspection following heavy snowfall during the night in the aftermath of the storm.

Following the inspection the game was called off.

A number of games have been called off due to Storm Eunice. PICTURE: David Cavan

Neighbours Newry City also face a free weekend after their meeting with Knockbreda was postponed in the Championship.

And Dergview's trip to Queen's is also off after a pitch inspection.