Substitute Declan Caddell’s injury-time goal secured holders Crusaders another Irish Cup final appearance with a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts

F-T: Crusaders 1 Dungannon Swifts 0

95: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Caddell

93: SUB (Dungannon) – Lynch on for Animasahun

Declan Caddell celebrates his decisive goal for Crusaders against Dungannon Swifts in the Samuel Gelston's Whiskey Irish Cup semi-final at Mourneview Park

92: GOAL - Crusaders 1 (Caddell) Dungannon Swifts 0

Supersub indeed as Caddell celebrates his introduction moments earlier by breaking the deadlock with a delightful measured lob over Dunne after Heatley's flick forward

90: Six minutes of additional time

90: SUB (Crusaders) – Caddell on for Winchester

85: Knowles with a corner-kick flicked on by Crusaders' Lowry to McGinty but his shot is blocked in the box

82: SUB (Crusaders) – Ebbe on for Clarke

81: Neat turn by Forsythe to create space and a clever spin from Heatley has Dungannon in trouble but Curry steps in to make the crucial intervention

78: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Clarke

66: SUBS: (Dungannon) – McCready and Cushnie on for Jenkins and Moore

56: First opening of the tie for the Swifts when a ball into the box creates confusion but Moore is unable to keep his hooked effort on target

55: Another key hand by Dunne to keep the Swifts in the cup as he drops down to his left to push away a Forsythe dipping half-volley on to the post

54: Owens' neat flick plays Winchester into space on the left-hand side of the penalty area but his cutback drifts across the box without anyone on hand to connect

49: Owens - introduced at the start of the second half off the bench - flicks the ball on for Heatley and his hooked shot from the left drifts just wide of the far post

48: Clever play by McKeown with a neat flick to create space and a teasing curling cross just beyond the out-stretching Heatley at the near post

46: SUB (Crusaders) - Owens on for Lecky

H-T: Crusaders 0 Dungannon Swifts 0

45+3: YELLOW (Crusaders) - Lecky

36: Lowry nips in to win a loose ball off McGee in the middle of the park then slips a pass to Heatley, with his shot from a tight angle the wrong side of the post

33: Another opening for the Crues as Burns' cross drops for Forsythe but he drags his effort wide from left to right

30: Winchester shot into the packed penalty area is diverted away from the Swifts goal by his team-mate Lecky

29: YELLOW (Dungannon) - Animasahun

26: Forsythe with a low free-kick effort but Dunne is behind it all the way

25: Nice attacking at both ends as McKeown's cross proves too awkward for Lowry to make a significant connection, then the Swifts break and substitute Walsh drives forward but the Crues clear the danger

21: Wonderful opportunity for the Crues - off a set-piece - as Lowry is fouled and Clarke whips over the free-kick, with Lowry's glancing close-range header pushed away superbly by Dunne

20: SUB (Dungannon) - Enforced change as Campbell's semi-final ends in injury, with the young player attempting to play on but unable to continue. Replaced by Walsh

11: First significant sight of goal for either side as Dungannon struggle to clear and Heatley picks up the loose ball, swinging over from the left before Burns delivers from the right - with McKeown eventually blazing over on the run

DUNGANNON SWIFTS: Dunne, Marron, Knowles, Mayse, Campbell (Walsh, 20, Curry, McGinty, McGee, Moore (Cushnie, 66), Jenkins (McCready, 66), Animasahun.

Su; bs (not used): Nelson, Lynch, Scott, Bruna.

CRUSADERS: Tuffey, Burns, Robinson, Lowry, Lecky, Forsythe, Winchester, Larmour, Heatley, McKeown, Clarke.

Subs (not used): Murphy, Hegarty, Weir, Ebbe, Caddell, O’Rourke, Owens.