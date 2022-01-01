Stuart King let his players know some ‘home truths’

King let his players know in no uncertain terms that the manner of their defeat to their east Antrim neighbours was “unacceptable”.

The Gers’ boss frustration and anger was there for all to see and he admitted he told the players “a few home truths” as he bids to turn their season around.

“I’m an angry man, I’m not happy,” said King.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

“It was a derby game and it meant a lot to the fans.

“We lost the game but up until the 37th minute I thought we were the better side, we created the better chances.

“If we take the second one we’re 2-0 up and the game is dead.

“We conceded again in the 40th minute, like we have done in recent weeks, and we’ve gone to pieces again.

“It’s not acceptable and I’ve told the players it’s not acceptable.

“I’ve been too nice, but I’ve told them a few home truths now.

“People are probably sick of me saying this but I thought we were outstanding for the first 35 minutes.

“But we get done after a senior player leaves his man, they score and the game totally changes after that.

“If someone gets a free header three yards out it’s not acceptable in my eyes, it’s too soft.

“If I give the players everything then they have to deliver on the pitch on a Saturday for me, and they’re not doing that.

“I’m trying to enjoy it because that’s what it is all about, but to do that you need results.”

King is hoping to get some business done this month to “freshen up” his squad and hopefully turn results around.