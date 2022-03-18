Stuart King warns Carrick Rangers results need to come

Carrick, who entertain east Antrim neighbours Larne tonight, sit only three points ahead of eleventh placed Portadown after picking up only one point from their last five games.

And King has let his players know things need to turn sooner rather than later.

“It’s a massive game. It’s on the TV and it’s a derby game,” said the Carrick boss.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

“If Larne had watched us last Saturday they would have been delighted and would fancy themselves big style. It’s up to my lads to take the message.

“We need results now. We’re in a relegation fight, I’m not going to hide behind that, and we need results quickly.

“Individual errors are costing us. I’m not happy about players being left free, I’m not happy about senior players not getting on the ball.