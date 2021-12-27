Three Irish League festive fixtures called off but cup joy for Dollingstown

Northern Ireland Football League statements confirmed postponements in two of the six Danske Bank Premiership games and one Lough 41 Championship derby date.

The Warrenpoint Town v Dungannon Swifts and Cliftonville v Crusaders top-flight games were postponed, with NIFL confirming for both games “the request made in agreement of both competing clubs has been accepted by the NI Football League” and that “no new date has been set for the reschedule of this fixture”.

In the second-tier Championship, the Annagh United v Loughgall match was postponed “in line with the NI Football League’s Covid Case Policy”.

Dollingstown goalkeeper Gareth Buchanan was voted winner of the 'Man-of-the-Match' award during Bob Radcliffe Cup final success in Loughgall over Armagh City. Pic courtesy of Dollingstown FC.

One showpiece festive game given the green light on Monday morning was the Mid-Ulster Football Association-organised Bob Radcliffe Cup final in Loughgall.

Dollingstown defeated Armagh City in the knockout clash between the two Lough 41 Premier Intermediate League rivals.

Gary Liggett put the Dollybirds in front before a late second was scored by Mark McCabe.

It marks a second Bob Radcliffe Cup triumph in club history for the Planters Park outfit.

