Tiernan Lynch hopes Larne can ‘create more memories’

The Invermen take on Glentoran at The Oval for a winner takes all clash for a place in the qualifying rounds of next season’s Europa Conference League and a minimum cash windfall of £200,000.

Larne certainly made the most of their first-ever European bow last summer as they progressed to the third qualifying round dumping out Danish Superliga side Aarhus along the way.

And after whetting their appetite Lynch wants to sample some more with another foray into Europe.

Larne boss Tiernan Lynch

“The boys were magnificent last year,” he said.

“They don’t need me to remind them of how good they were, how far we went and how proud we did our club and our fans.

“It’s about creating new memories and not thinking about past memories and that’s how we’ll approach it.

“It’s both teams’ cup final and it’s a massive game for both clubs but it’s one that we have to go and enjoy.

“Obviously you want to go in the front door for Europe – but these are the games that you want to play in, to be involved in.

“There’s gonna be a big crowd, it’s winner takes all, so I think it’s something to look forward to.

“We enjoyed our victory over Coleraine on Tuesday night, we’ve got to start getting excited about Friday night.