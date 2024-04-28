Video and pictures as Portadown FC enjoys a party atmosphere at Shamrock Park

There were jubilant scenes at Shamrock Park on Friday evening as Portadown FC got their Championship title party started.
By Valerie Martin
Published 28th Apr 2024, 19:29 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2024, 19:53 BST

Flames, fireworks and a guard of honour from visitors Institute set the scene for a joyful evening ahead of Niall Currie’s side lifting the trophy after their final game of the season.

The team had already secured glory by drawing with Dundela the previous weekend with enough to seal immediate promotion back to the top-flight.

Check out these great photos from Friday evening, starting with the family fun event before the match.

Portadown manager Niall Currie with the Playr-Fit Championship trophy.

Pictured at the Portadown Football Club Family Fun Night are from left, Joshua Porter, Ezra Gibson (3), Ruby Gibson (4) and David Porter. PT17-225.

Enjoying the Portadown Football Club Family Fun Night are from left, Kirsty McVeigh, Sophia McElroy (7), Ruby Redman (3) and Rhianne Redman. PT17-226.

Some of the people who enjoyed the Portadown Football Club Family Fun Night on Friday evening. PT17-227.

