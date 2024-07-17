Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

64 youth football teams from all over the world will soon arrive on the north coast for Super Cup NI 2024.

The tournament will open with the traditional Welcome Parade which takes place through the streets of Coleraine.

This year, the parade will take place on Sunday, July 21.

The parade will leave Coleraine Town Hall at The Diamond at 7pm and proceed through the town via Church Street, Railway Road, to Ballycastle Road and in to Coleraine Showgrounds for the official opening ceremony at 7.45pm.

Officially opening the tournament this year is Northern Ireland and Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas. CREDIT SUPER CUP NI

Admission to Coleraine Showgrounds for the opening ceremony is free.

Officially opening the tournament this year is Northern Ireland and Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas who played in the tournament several times in his youth.

SuperCupNI chair Victor Leonard said the organisers were delighted when Stuart agreed to open the 2024 tournament.

“Stuart’s journey as a footballer is one which we believe will resonate with so many of the young people participating in the tournament this summer.”