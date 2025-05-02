Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Football Club has confirmed that Oran Kearney will be stepping down from his position as Sporting Director with immediate effect.

In a statement on Thursday, May 1, the Ballycastle Road club said: “Oran has been a significant figure at Coleraine FC over many years, having served with distinction across two successful spells as first-team manager before most recently taking on the role of Sporting Director. His dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark on the Bannsiders.

"During his time at the club, Oran delivered a series of standout achievements that will live long in the memory of the Coleraine faithful. These include lifting the Irish Cup in 2018, a memorable League Cup triumph in 2020, and guiding the team to three consecutive League Cup finals. Under his stewardship, Coleraine also finished as runners-up in the Irish Premiership on three occasions.

"Perhaps most memorably, Oran oversaw one of the club’s greatest ever European nights, the historic victory over NK Maribor in 2020, when Coleraine stunned the Slovenian giants in a dramatic penalty shootout to progress in the UEFA Europa League.”

Executive Chairman and Majority Shareholder Henry Ross paid tribute to Oran’s contribution, saying: “Oran Kearney has played a significant role in the recent history of Coleraine Football Club.

"From his time in the dugout to his more recent position, Oran has always approached his responsibilities with dedication. On behalf of the board, the players, and our supporters, I want to sincerely thank Oran.”

The club concluded saying “Oran leaves with the gratitude and best wishes of everyone at The Showgrounds”.