Peterborough United manager explains Dembele substitution, and admits it didn’t work

Posh star Siriki Dembele after a Coventry goal on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dembele, who had limped out of the pre-match warm-up with a tendonitis issue, was hauled off in the 59th minute in favour of Jonson Clarke-Harris with Posh only 2-1 down.

Some fans assumed Dembele was injured so they were then shocked when assistant manager Matthew Etherington revealed after the match it was a tactical move.

Dembele is the Posh top scorer this season with five goals - three of them in the final 20 minutes of matches.

Ferguson told the PT today (January 17): “I love the boy (Dembele) and he’s been more consistent than most this season. I didn’t want to take him off as he has scored late goals this season, but I couldn’t see it happening on Saturday.

“He had a recurrence of his tendonitis before the game, but that wasn’t why I took him off. His body language wasn’t good. He was getting frustrated with himself so I decided to change things. It didn’t work though.