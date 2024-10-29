​Playr-Fit award scholarships for St Joseph’s athletic duo Alex Heaney and Ethan McFee

St Joseph's High School duo Alex Heaney and Ethan McFee.

​Congratulations to students Alex Heaney and Ethan McFee from St Joseph's Boys' High School, Newry who are the latest recipients of the PLAYR-FIT Elite Athlete Scholarship.

The scholarship program is available to two pupils in each school.

As part of the scholarship programme, PLAYR-FIT sets up a fund that financially helps the pupils with the extra costs of being an elite athlete such as receiving the very best strength & conditioning, nutrition, physiotherapy and gym guidance and also allows them to focus on their studies.

Alex plays soccer and is currently on the books at Cliftonville FC and just recently played in the U19 Champions League for the club.

L-R: Steven Poacher, Alex Heaney, Ethan McFee, Damien Brady and Brendan Connolly.

He has won numerous underage cups with the club, including the Northern Ireland Cup last year.

Alex has played in the prestigious Milk Cup, now known as the SuperCup NI and he has also recently spent time at MK Dons in England.

Ethan is an outstanding young Gaelic Footballer from the Ballyholland Harps club.

Ethan has captained his school and club and played in U15, U16 development squads in Down and this year will be hoping to be a member of the Down Minor Football Panel.

Ethan has had fantastic success with his club as a dominant full back and last year was an ever present on the school’s historic Pat King Cup winning squad.

Ethan has a bright future in Gaelic Games.

PLAYR-FIT is designed by players for players and so they understand what it takes for athletes to reach the very top.

Their Elite Athlete Scholarship is one of the many benefits of being a PLAYR-FIT customer.

If your school is interested in getting involved in this scholarship program you can inquire by emailing [email protected].