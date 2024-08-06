Portadown FC prepare for life back in the top flight

A new season of Sports Direct Premiership football is upon us, as Portadown FC prepare for life back in the topflight.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Niall Currie’s team lifted the Playrfit Championship title last term, as well as the Mid-Ulster Cup, but the Ports boss knows that this is a step up and he is ready for the Challenge.

It has been a busy summer on the transfer front for Currie and his backroom staff with nine new faces through the door and 11 going in the opposite direction. This will be a vital season for Portadown as they strive to re-establish themselves at Irish League football’s top table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie has been quick to praise the players that brought silverware back to the Shamrock Park trophy cabinet, but he knows this is a whole new ball game and he has moved quickly to add Premiership quality to his squad.

Ports ready for Premiership kick-off.

A duo of former Glentoran players have made the move to Portadown, goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, midfielder Jamie McDonagh and striker Shay McCartan. McCartan has already raised excitement levels amongst the Shamrock Park faithful with a number of goals in pre-season friendlies.

The transfer of McCartan to the Glens from Ballymena United three years ago cost the Belfast side £100,000, that is the type of quality that a team like Portadown needed to get onboard.

Goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has had experience playing in the English and Scottish leagues, and last term he played in 34 Premiership games for Glentoran. Jamie Ray the Ballinamallard goalkeeper has been added to the squad to provide backup competition for the No.1 spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right-sided midfielder Jamie McDonagh is another player with cross channel experience. The former Cliftonville joins the Ports having scored nine goals in 89 appearances for the Belfast Reds.

Further Premiership experience has been added in the form of Ballymena United defender Steven McCullough and striker Cathair Friel. Friel previously spent time on loan at Shamrock Park during the 2022/23 season. Portadown have been extending their scouting team and the appointment of Shane Dolan to cover the Republic of Ireland has already paid dividends with the signing of former Drogheda striker Ahu Obhakhan.

One market which The Ports have always successfully done business in is Scotland and they will be hoping the arrival of Jack Duncan from Tranent Juniors will continue that trend. Alongside Duncan is ex-Rangers defender Lewis MacKinnon, signed from Carrick Rangers on the expiry of his contract.

A well as the new faces Currie is delighted to have secured Eamon Fyfe on a permanent deal from Coleraine. Fyfe finished as The Ports top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, one ahead of Ryan Mayse on 23. Paul McElroy looks to regain the golden touch after spending most of last season on the sidelines due to injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a baptism of fire for the Premiership new boys with games against Glentoran, Larne, Linfield and Loughagll in the next three weeks.

The action kicks off on Sunday afternoon when the Ports visit Solitude to take on Cliftonville in a game which can be viewed live on the BBC iplayer.